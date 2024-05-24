Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,138. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

