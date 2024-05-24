Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.