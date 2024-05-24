Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,582,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.57. 341,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

