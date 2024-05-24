Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $300,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,725 shares of company stock worth $1,745,782 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UCTT
Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.