Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 31,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,694. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

