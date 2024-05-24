Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,389 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after buying an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,417,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

