Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $35,309,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

EEFT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. 39,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,457. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

