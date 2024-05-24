Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $8,238,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 225,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

