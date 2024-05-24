Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown Sells 2,900 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

