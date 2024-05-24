i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Given New C$4.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.97% from the company’s previous close.
i-80 Gold stock remained flat at C$1.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,032. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93.
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of C$35.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
