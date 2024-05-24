ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $224.70 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,206,906 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
