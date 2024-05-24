Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,325 ($29.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.05) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($28.79).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,940 ($24.66) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,801.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,818.43. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,006 ($25.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock has a market cap of £16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.26, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.45 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 5,927.42%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

