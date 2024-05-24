Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Steve Wedan Purchases 100,000 Shares

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wedan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,000.00).

Imricor Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Imricor Medical Systems Company Profile

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal product includes the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and cardiac stimulator.

