Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $577,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 150,234 shares. The stock has a market cap of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

