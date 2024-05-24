Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Major Shareholder Sells $16,800,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of Innovid stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,421. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $296.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.28.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTV shares. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovid by 174.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 331,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

