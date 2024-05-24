Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £149.48 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.98).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($191.13).

On Friday, March 15th, Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($189.27).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.64 million, a PE ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.34. ActiveOps Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

