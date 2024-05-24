Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Purchases $15,220.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $281,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AerSale Stock Performance
Shares of ASLE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AerSale
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.