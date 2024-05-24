Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Purchases $15,220.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Claude Robert Kehler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $281,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AerSale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

