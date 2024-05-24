Insider Buying: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Acquires C$72,300.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$72,300.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.1 %

DBM opened at C$7.24 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The company has a market cap of C$630.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

