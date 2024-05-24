Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Sells $65,245.46 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

