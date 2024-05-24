Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 22,369 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.