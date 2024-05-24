Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 198,866 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

loanDepot stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

