Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells 7,458 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,030.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 299,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Premier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.