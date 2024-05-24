Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $463,389.50 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $757.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.13 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

