Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,081,560.83 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,714,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

