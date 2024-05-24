Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $73,475.32 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $73,475.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 5.0 %

WLFC stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $416.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

WLFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.