Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 6.2%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 76,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 105,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$105.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

