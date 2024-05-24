Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,812,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,195,438 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

