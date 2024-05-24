Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 132,305 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $23.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
