Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.82

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 177733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

