Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.82

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 177733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
