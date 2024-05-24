Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

