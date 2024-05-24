Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,402,230. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $336.67 and a 12-month high of $460.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

