IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Trading Down 3.9 %

IRIX opened at $2.49 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

