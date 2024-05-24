Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 3%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 251,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,018,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $934.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.