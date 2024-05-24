iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 615,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 276,269 shares.The stock last traded at $46.43 and had previously closed at $46.53.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.