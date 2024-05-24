iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 615,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 276,269 shares.The stock last traded at $46.43 and had previously closed at $46.53.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.