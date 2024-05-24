iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $103.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

