iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,658 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average volume of 5,947 put options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,980,913 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.