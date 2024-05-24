iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $72,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $165.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,475 shares. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

