iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 234,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,665,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,799,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $205.08. 13,920,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,444,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

