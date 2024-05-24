iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.39. 216,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

