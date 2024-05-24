iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IVW opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
