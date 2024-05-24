iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 755,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,916. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

