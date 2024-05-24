iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,839. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.