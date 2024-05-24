James Blackie Sells 3,276 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

