Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Jamf Stock Down 5.7 %

JAMF stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

