JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 2.8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.33. 7,650,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,640,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura reduced their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $114,009,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $41,477,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

