JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

