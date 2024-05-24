Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,234 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,234 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,687,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,379,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $294.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

