JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.36) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 956 ($12.15).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.99. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,779.72). In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,779.72). Also, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.70), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($154,594.75). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 285 shares of company stock worth $343,259. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.