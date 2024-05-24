JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 4,047,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

