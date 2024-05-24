Junee Limited’s Quiet Period To End on May 27th (NASDAQ:JUNE)

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 27th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Junee Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JUNE opened at $4.22 on Friday. Junee has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83.
Junee Company Profile
